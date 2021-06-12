Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MALRF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

