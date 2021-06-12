Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.65 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $128.78 or 0.00360242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 253,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

