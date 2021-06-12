Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,231.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $9,231.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $343.54 or 0.00961518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,183 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

