Mitie Group (LON:MTO) PT Raised to GBX 90

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,506 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

