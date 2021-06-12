Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
MHVYF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.01.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $3.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.