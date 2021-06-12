Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $33,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,270.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

