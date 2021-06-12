Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 65,228 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,231 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 65,228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

