Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 89,214 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

