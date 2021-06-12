Mizuho Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.41.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,022,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

