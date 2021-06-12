ModiHost Price Tops $0.0842 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $104,978.09 and $25,924.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.