ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.80. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

