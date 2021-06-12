MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG (MOLN) Announces June 16th IPO

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG (MOLN) expects to raise $81 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $27.14 per share.

In the last 12 months, MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG generated $10.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $71 million. MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG has a market cap of $872.8 million.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink, Cowen and RBC Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Kempen & Co. was co-manager.

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: IPOScoop has NO CALL on this deal because it is NOT an IPO. This offering is an uplift to the NASDAQ from the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. The company’s common stock trades on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., under the symbol “MOLN,” and on June 8, 2021, the last reported sale price was CHF 24.40, equivalent to US$27.14. Molecular Partners has applied to the NASDAQ for approval of the listing of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) in connection with this offering.) We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company applying our pioneering DARPin® product candidates to treat serious diseases, with a current focus on infectious disease, oncology and ophthalmology. Our DARPin platform, which is designed using ankyrin repeat proteins, allows us to build product candidates with multiple mechanisms of action to address complex biological problems, while potentially offering patients products with higher efficacy and fewer adverse events. We believe that DARPin therapeutics represent a novel class of drugs with broad therapeutic applications that may overcome many of the limitations of conventional protein and antibody-based therapeutics. Our DARPin product candidates have been extensively tested in preclinical studies and clinical trials, including in approximately 2,000 patients in ophthalmology, infectious disease (SARS-CoV-2) and oncology, and have been observed to be highly active, present differentiated product profiles and be generally well-tolerated. DARPin proteins are designed using natural repeat proteins, a class of binder proteins that are common in humans and most other species. Since our formation, we have gone on to develop and upgrade our DARPin libraries to include over a trillion DARPin modules, which we refer to as single-domains. Our in-house DARPin programs are initially focused on infectious diseases, where we see potential in our first COVID-19 antiviral therapeutic product candidates in partnership with Novartis, and on our oncology program, where we see potential in the utility and flexibility of our DARPin molecules to offer differentiated cancer treatments. “.

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG was founded in 2004 and has 152 employees. The company is located at Wagistrasse 14 8952 Zürich-Schlieren Switzerland and can be reached via phone at +41 44 755 77 00 or on the web at http://www.molecularpartners.com/.

