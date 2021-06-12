Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Purchased by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the period. Molecular Templates accounts for 1.4% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Molecular Templates worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 276.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 139,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,017. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $499.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

