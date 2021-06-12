MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.10. The stock had a trading volume of 490,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.73. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

