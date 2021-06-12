Monolith 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,631.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $8,631.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

