Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $344.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $344.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.