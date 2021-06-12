MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $10.14 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $11,244.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00449789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

