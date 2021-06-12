Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €102.30 ($120.35) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

