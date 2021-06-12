Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Holdings Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,770 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

