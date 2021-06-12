Morgan Stanley Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $205.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.