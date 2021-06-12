MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.38. MoSys shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 7,461,643 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.38.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

