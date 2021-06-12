MovieBloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $41.92 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

