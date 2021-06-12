musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

MMAG opened at GBX 190.98 ($2.50) on Thursday. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

