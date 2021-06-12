MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

