MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 29,112 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

