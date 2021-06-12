MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

