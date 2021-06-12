MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $10.33 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.