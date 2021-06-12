MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,150,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

