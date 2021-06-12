MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.