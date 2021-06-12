MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LJAQU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.