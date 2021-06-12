MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $495,000 Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,126,000.

CAHCU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

