NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.20

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.20 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 46.17 ($0.60). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 55,301 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a PE ratio of -94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NAHL Group plc will post 1850.0000643 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

