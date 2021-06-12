Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 834,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

