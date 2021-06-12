National Bank Financial Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.69.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.67. The company has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

