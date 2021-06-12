National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $4.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

