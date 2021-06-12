National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.85 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $79.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $82.69 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $323.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $66.51. 248,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,559. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.