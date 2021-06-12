National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.85 Million

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $79.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $82.69 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $323.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $66.51. 248,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,559. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

