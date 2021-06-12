National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $48.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,184 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

