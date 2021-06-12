National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.73. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
