National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.73. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

