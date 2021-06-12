NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 268 ($3.50).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCC shares. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NCC traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($3.97). 300,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,346. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145.11 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.66.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

