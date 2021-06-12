nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $763,212.29 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00.

NCNO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.