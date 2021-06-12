Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 673,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,795. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

