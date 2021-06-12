NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report sales of $62.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $64.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NPTN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 763,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

