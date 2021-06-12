NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

