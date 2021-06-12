Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

