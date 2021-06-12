Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $13.41.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.