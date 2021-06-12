New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 10,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 523,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,294 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,493. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

