New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares raised their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3005671 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

