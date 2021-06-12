New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

ARE opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.