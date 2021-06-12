New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,100 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

