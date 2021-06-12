New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 382,298 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.85% of PDC Energy worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

