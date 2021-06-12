New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 687,563 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.59 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

